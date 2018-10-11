U.S. says Maduro's government involved in opposition politician's death

WASHINGTON/CARACAS (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government of involvement in the death of an opposition politician whom authorities say killed himself while in custody but whose party says was murdered.

Fernando Alban was jailed on Oct. 5 for alleged involvement in the explosion of two drones in August during a military parade led by Maduro, Venezuelan authorities say.

Investigators had concluded that Alban committed suicide on Monday by jumping out of a window on the 10th floor of the state intelligence agency headquarters (SEBIN), Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said on Wednesday.

Alban's First Justice party says the 56-year-old municipal lawmaker, a devout Roman Catholic and family man, could not have killed himself and accused authorities of covering up a murder. On Tuesday, the United Nations, European Union and U.S. embassy in Caracas called for an independent investigation. [nL8N1WP47E]

The White House condemned Alban's death and noted he had died "while in the custody of Venezuela's intelligence service."

The statement also called for the release of all Venezuelan political prisoners and for Maduro's government to take steps "to re-establish democracy in Venezuela and to prevent further suffering and bloodshed."

"The Trump Administration will continue to increase pressure on the Maduro regime and its insiders until democracy is restored in Venezuela," it said.

Venezuela's information ministry did not respond to a request to comment on the statement. Maduro's government has denied that it holds political prisoners and has said those who have been imprisoned sought to destabilize the government.

Saab, in a news conference, attacked the "sorcerers of necrophilia" that he said were taking advantage of Alban's death to criticize Maduro's government. He said there was no evidence of physical harm before the fall.

One of Alban's lawyers, Joel Garcia, told reporters on Tuesday that an autopsy conducted at the national morgue showed signs of severe trauma to the skull, chest, and hips. Garcia said Alban appeared "fine" when he last saw him on Sunday.

Saab said witnesses told investigators that Alban had abruptly got up from a table on the 10th floor, where he was having lunch, and asked to go the bathroom. He then ran towards a panoramic window by a corridor and threw himself out, Saab said.

"All the criminal evidence collected up until now reveals the regrettable circumstances of the suicide of Mr. Alban," he said.

Alban was arrested on his return from a trip to New York, where he denounced human rights violations in Venezuela at the U.N. General Assembly.

