U.S. says it has not received an invitation to talks with Taliban in Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not received an invitation to talks in Pakistan announced earlier on Wednesday by the Afghan Taliban militant group, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

"While we have noted the Taliban’s public announcement, we have not received a formal invitation to any talks," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

