U.S. says Guaido remains Venezuela's interim president

CARACAS (Reuters) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozac on Sunday said Juan Guaido remains Venezuela's interim president, despite the swearing-in earlier this morning of a dissident opposition lawmaker as president of the National Assembly.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen)

