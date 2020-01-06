You are here:
U.S. says Guaido remains Venezuela's interim president

Jan 06, 2020

U.S. says Guaido remains Venezuelas interim president

CARACAS (Reuters) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozac on Sunday said Juan Guaido remains Venezuela's interim president, despite the swearing-in earlier this morning of a dissident opposition lawmaker as president of the National Assembly.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen)

