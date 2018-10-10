You are here:
U.S. says does not know what happened to missing Saudi journalist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that it did not know what happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared in Istanbul after entering the Saudi consulate.

"We don't have any information on that," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

