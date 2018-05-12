U.S. says denuclearisation by Pyongyang will require 'robust' oversight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the complete denuclearisation by Pyongyang will require "robust verification," while his South Korean counterpart insisted sanctions against North Korea would not be lifted before a June 12 leaders' summit.

"We are very clear that sanctions remain in place until and unless we see visible, meaningful action taken by North Korea on the denuclearisation track," South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a joint news conference with Pompeo before the June meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

