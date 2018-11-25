U.S. says credible 'terrorist' threat against facilities in Congo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that it had received "credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. government facilities" in the capital Kinshasa.

The e-mailed security alert sent to U.S. citizens also said the Kinshasa embassy would be closed to the public on Monday, Nov. 26.

The embassy declined to make any further comment.

(Reporting By Giulia Paravicini; writing by Aaron Ross; editing by Jason Neely)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.