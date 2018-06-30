U.S. says can't confirm Syria ceasefire, situation 'grim' - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States cannot confirm there is a ceasefire in southern Syria, where scores of civilians have been killed and the violence has stopped humanitarian convoys, a U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

"We can’t confirm reports of a ceasefire. As far as we know, in the southwest area of Syria fighting continues with the regime and Russia continuing to bombard the area," the official told reporters. "The situation continues to be grim with the fighting continuing and the regime and Russia continuing to bombard the area."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.