U.S. says believes Iran was directly involved in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) was directly involved in the killing of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, who was shot dead last November in Turkey, a senior administration official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters last week reported that two intelligence officers in Iran's consulate in Istanbul had instigated the killing of Vardanjani, who criticized the Islamic Republic's political and military leaders.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

