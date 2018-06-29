Football world cup 2018

U.S. says 26 Americans at Cuba embassy had health problems, after another case confirmed

World Reuters Jun 29, 2018 01:06:04 IST

U.S. says 26 Americans at Cuba embassy had health problems, after another case confirmed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said a total of 26 Americans have been affected by health problems at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba after the confirmation on Thursday of one additional case.

The latest case and another confirmed on June 21 were found to involve health effects similar to those reported by other members of the U.S. Havana diplomatic community and were the first since August 2017, the department said in a statement. 

U.S. experts have yet to determine who or what was behind the mysterious illnesses. Cuban officials, who are conducting their own investigation, have denied any involvement or any knowledge of what was behind it.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 01:06 AM

