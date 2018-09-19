U.S.'s Pompeo to host U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will host a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on North Korea on Sept. 27, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday.

"That meeting will give the secretary a chance to update the Security Council on our efforts toward the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as well as underscore the need for all member states to enforce existing sanctions," Nauert told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.