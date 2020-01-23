U.S.'s Pompeo says real reform key to international aid for Lebanon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday only a Lebanese government "capable and committed to undertaking real and tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock international assistance."

In a statement, Pompeo also urged "the government, army, and security services to guarantee the safety of citizens as they engage in peaceful demonstrations."

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday with the backing of Hezbollah, a group labelled terrorist by the United States.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

