U.S.'s Pompeo says 'every indication' that Islamic State inspired Sri Lanka attacks: CBS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Wednesday there was "every indication" that Sunday's bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed 359 people were inspired by Islamic State.

"Every indication is that this was at the very least inspired by ISIS," Pompeo said in an interview with CBS News, referring to the group by an acronym.

(Reporting by Mike Hosenball; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.