U.S.'s Pompeo meets with Hong Kong pro-democracy leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Martin Lee on Thursday, the State Department said.

"Secretary Pompeo expressed concern about the Hong Kong government’s proposed amendments to the Fugitive Ordinance law, which threaten Hong Kong’s rule of law," the department said in a statement.

"He also expressed support for Hong Kong’s longstanding protections of human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democratic values, which are guaranteed under the Basic Law," it said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

