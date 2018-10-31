U.S.'s Pompeo calls for end of fighting in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday called for a cessation of hostilities in Yemen and said U.N.-led negotiations to end the civil war should begin next month.

In a statement, Pompeo said missile strikes by Iran-allied Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates should stop, and the Saudi-led coalition must cease air strikes in all populated areas of Yemen.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

