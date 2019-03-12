U.S.'s Bolton says Pakistan committed to easing tensions with India

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday that Pakistan's foreign minister has assured him Islamabad is committed to de-escalating tensions with India and dealing "firmly" with terrorists, after a recent suicide attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy claimed by Pakistan-based militants.

"Spoke with Pakistani FM (Shah Mehmood) Qureshi to encourage meaningful steps against JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan. The FM assured me that Pakistan would deal firmly with all terrorists and will continue steps to deescalate tensions with India," Bolton said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.