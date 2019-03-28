U.S. recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli will help peace process: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's decision to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights will help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by removing uncertainty, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"We believe this increases the likelihood that we get resolution of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians," Pompeo told a congressional hearing. "We think it speaks with the clarity that takes this away from any uncertainty about how we'll proceed."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

