U.S. President Trump took out new 30-year mortgage in 2018 worth over $5 million

By Ginger Gibson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump obtained a new 30-year mortgage in 2018 for a property he owned in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to new financial disclosures made public on Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics.

The mortgage valued at $5 million to $25 million has a 4.5% interest rate, according to the new filings. A real estate website lists the house, which is near the president's beach front estate Mar-a-Lago overlooking the ocean, as being available for rent for about $81,000 a month.

The eight-bedroom house is on the beach.

The financial disclosures are mandated by law and offer a peek into the president's sprawling finances.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, which would offer a clearer picture of how much money he is personally bringing in. The disclosures offer a glimpse of the number of properties he and his businesses own.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Richard Chang)

