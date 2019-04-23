Sponsored by

U.S. President Trump to visit UK in June: Sky News

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will make a state visit to the United Kingdom in June and will visit Buckingham Palace, Sky News said in a tweet on Monday.

