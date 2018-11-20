U.S. preparing to add Venezuela to terrorism sponsors list -Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to add Venezuela to a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would escalate Washington's diplomatic struggle with the government of President Nicolas Maduro, The Washington Post said on Monday.

The Post said the U.S. State Department had been asking for feedback on the proposed move from various agencies in recent days, but it said U.S. officials declined to say whether a final decision had been made about the designation.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.