U.S. pastor Brunson leaves Turkish prison - live TV

World Reuters Jul 26, 2018 01:06:01 IST

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The American Christian pastor on trial in Turkey for terrorism charges left prison on Wednesday, live television footage showed, hours after a Turkish court ruled he be transferred from jail to house arrest.

Footage from broadcaster DHA showed Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has worked in Turkey for more than 20 years, being escorted by officials from his prison in the coastal city of Izmir. He departed from the prison shortly after, in a convoy of cars.

The case has strained ties between the United States and Turkey, NATO allies at odds over a host of issues, including Syria policy.

(Reporting by Omer Berberoglu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 01:06 AM

