U.S., North Korea have closed gaps 'on a number of issues' - State Department official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has closed gaps with North Korea on a number of issues about denuclearisation, but important areas remain to make progress on, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

“It is going to be up to the North Koreans to some extent to decide to engage on meeting some of the expectations that are out there on denuclearisation,” the official told reporters in a briefing.

