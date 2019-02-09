U.S. North Korea envoy plans more talks with counterpart ahead of Trump-Kim summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held three days of talks in Pyongyang to prepare a Feb. 27-28 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and plans to meet again with his counterpart head of that meeting, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

Biegun met with Kim Hyok Chol from Wednesday until Friday in Pyongyang and "discussed advancing President Trump and Chairman Kim's Singapore summit commitments of complete denuclearization, transforming U.S.-DPRK relations, and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," a State Department statement said.

"Special Representative Biegun and Special Representative Kim agreed to meet again in advance of President Trump and Chairman Kim's second summit," it added.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

