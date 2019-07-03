U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy SEAL platoon leader charged with committing war crimes in Iraq was acquitted by a military jury on Tuesday of murder and all other counts except for unlawfully posing with the corpse of a captive Islamic State fighter.

The seven-member jury deliberated for about eight hours before delivering its verdict in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, a decorated career combat veteran whose case had drawn the interest of U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

