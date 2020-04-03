U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was expected to be relieved.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

