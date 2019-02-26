U.S. monitoring reports Iranian foreign minister has resigned: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is "closely monitoring" reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, an architect of the 2015 nuclear deal, has resigned, a State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Zarif unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday on Instagram but offered no explanation for the decision.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the resignation of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif," the State Department spokeswoman said. "We do not have further comment at this time."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.