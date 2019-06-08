U.S.-Mexico talks drag over 'third country' push

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Talks between Mexico and the United States to stave off tariffs dragged on Friday as negotiators battled over a U.S. demand that Mexico accepts more Central American migrants under a concept know as "safe third country," two Mexican sources said.

Trump has threatened to impose the levies starting at 5% on June 10 if the Mexican government does not agree to do more to tackle an increase in mostly Central American migrants crossing Mexico to enter the United States.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

