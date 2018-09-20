U.S. made strides against extremist groups but they adapted: State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its partners made "major strides" against extremists in 2017, but Islamic State, al Qaeda and their affiliates have adapted by dispersing and making themselves less susceptible to military action, according to a State Department report released on Wednesday.

The report said militant attacks decreased globally in 2017 by 23 percent from 2016, with a 27 percent reduction in fatalities.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.