U.S. looking at new sanctions against Venezuela - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering imposing new sanctions on Venezuela to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government to give up power, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday.

"We're looking at new sanctions, new measures to tighten our grip on Maduro's financial wherewithal, to deny his regime the money that they need to stay in power," Bolton told Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.