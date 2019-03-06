You are here:
U.S. looking at new sanctions against Venezuela - U.S. official

World Reuters Mar 06, 2019 07:06:06 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering imposing new sanctions on Venezuela to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government to give up power, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday.

"We're looking at new sanctions, new measures to tighten our grip on Maduro's financial wherewithal, to deny his regime the money that they need to stay in power," Bolton told Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

