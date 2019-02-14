U.S.-Libya forces raid al Qaeda site in Libyan city of Ubari: Libyan official

CAIRO (Reuters) - Joint U.S.-Libyan forces raided an al Qaeda site in the Libyan city of Ubari on Wednesday, according to a statement by a Libyan official.

The Pentagon could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Rigby)

