U.S.-Libya forces raid al Qaeda site in Libyan city of Ubari: Libyan official

CAIRO (Reuters) - Joint U.S.-Libyan forces raided an al Qaeda site in the Libyan city of Ubari on Wednesday, according to a statement by a Libyan official.
The Pentagon could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Rigby)
Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 06:06:50 IST