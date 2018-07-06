Football world cup 2018

U.S. lets Yemenis stay 18 more months

World Reuters Jul 06, 2018 01:06:25 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Thursday it would allow some 1,250 Yemenis to remain in the United States for at least another 18 months under protected status as war and a humanitarian crisis rage in their native country.

Yemenis in the United States with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will be able to re-register for an extension of their status through March 3, 2020, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. The status grants beneficiaries the ability to legally work while they are in the United States.

The Trump administration has shown a deep skepticism toward the temporary protected status program, announcing its end for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Sudan since President Donald Trump took office last year.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


