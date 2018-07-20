You are here:
World Reuters Jul 20, 2018 04:05:34 IST

U.S. lets Somali immigrants stay 18 more months

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Thursday it would allow some 500 Somalis to remain in the United States for at least another 18 months under protected status given violence in their home county.

Somalis in the United States with Temporary Protected Status will be able to re-register for an extension of their status through March 17, 2020, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. The status grants beneficiaries the ability to legally work while they are in the United States.

"After carefully reviewing conditions in Somalia with interagency partners, (DHS) Secretary (Kirstjen) Nielsen determined the ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions that support Somalia's current designation for TPS continue to exist," the statement said.

The Trump administration has shown a deep scepticism toward the temporary protected status programme, announcing its end for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Sudan since President Donald Trump took office last year.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 04:05 AM

