U.S. lawmakers urge action over China's crackdown on minority Muslims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will introduce legislation on Wednesday urging the Trump administration to respond to China's crackdown on minority Muslims, amid reports of mass detentions of ethnic Uighurs and others in the Xinjiang region.

The legislation, to be introduced in both the Senate and House of Representatives, requests actions including reports on the crackdown and consideration of the application of Global Magnitsky human rights sanctions on Chinese officials, according to a copy of the measure seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.