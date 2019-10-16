U.S. lawmakers set measure opposing Trump on Syria troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic lawmakers, joined by some of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans, introduced a resolution on Tuesday opposing Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, the latest sign of deep disapproval in Congress of his action.

"We have always maintained that, while certainly needed, a sanctions package alone is insufficient for reversing this humanitarian disaster," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement introducing the resolution.

In addition to Pelosi and Schumer, the resolution was led by Representatives Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mike McCaul, the committee's top Republican.

It also is backed by Senators Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Todd Young, a Republican member of that panel.

Senate and House aides said lawmakers were working on legislation to impose stiffer sanctions on Turkey, hoping to force Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to halt his military campaign in northeastern Syria.

Several sanctions bills were introduced in the Senate and House, supported by Democrats and some of Trump's fellow Republicans, before Trump said he would impose sanctions.

Trump announced a set of sanctions on Monday to punish Ankara, and a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday that Washington would threaten more sanctions to persuade Turkey to reach a ceasefire and halt its offensive.

The measures - mainly a hike in steel tariffs and a pause in trade talks - were less robust than financial markets had anticipated. Trump's critics derided them as too feeble to have an impact, and the Turkish currency recovered.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

