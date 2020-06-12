You are here:
U.S. lawmakers back new helicopter safety equipment after Kobe Bryant crash

World Reuters Jun 12, 2020 01:10:53 IST

(Reuters) - A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would require new safety equipment on helicopters that carry six or more passengers in the wake of a crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant in January.

The new equipment includes terrain awareness and warning systems and crash-resistant flight data and voice recorders

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 01:10:53 IST



