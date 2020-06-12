U.S. lawmakers back new helicopter safety equipment after Kobe Bryant crash

(Reuters) - A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would require new safety equipment on helicopters that carry six or more passengers in the wake of a crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant in January.

The new equipment includes terrain awareness and warning systems and crash-resistant flight data and voice recorders

