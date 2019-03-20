U.S. jury rules against Bayer in Roundup cancer case

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Tuesday found Bayer AG's glyphosate-based weed killer to be a "substantial factor" in causing a man's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, allowing the trial to proceed into a second phase on liability and damages.

The jury in San Francisco federal court found Roundup, one of the world's most widely-used weed killers, to be responsible for the cancer of California resident Edwin Hardeman.

(Reporting by Jim Christie in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

