U.S. judge sets May 14 court date in Trump bid to block Congress demand on his finances

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday said he would hold oral arguments on May 14 in a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump seeking to block a subpoena for information about Trump's personal and business finances.

Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, had faced an April 29 deadline for complying with the demand from the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, but a federal judge in Washington said the firm would not need to respond until one week after he rules on Trump's request for a preliminary suspension of the subpoena.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Grant McCool)

