U.S. judge reschedules Manafort sentencing hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge in Washington on Monday pushed the sentencing hearing for U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort to March 13 from March 5, according to a court filing on Monday, but she did not give a reason for the delay.

Manafort pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy against the United States and began cooperating with prosecutors working on U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible links between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Both Moscow and Trump deny any wrongdoing.

In November, prosecutors accused Manafort of breaching his plea deal by lying to federal investigators.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

