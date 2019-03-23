U.S. judge recommends Manafort serve sentence in Maryland prison

You are here:
World Reuters Mar 23, 2019 04:06:47 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's trial in Washington recommended on Friday that his sentence be served at a prison in Cumberland, Maryland.

Earlier this month, Manafort was sentenced to a total of 7-1/2 years behind bars for witness tampering, tax and bank fraud, and other crimes.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

