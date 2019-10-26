U.S. judge grants House request for material redacted from Mueller report

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday granted a request by a House of Representatives committee for access to material redacted from former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Judge Beryl Howell in Washington gave the Justice Department a deadline of Oct. 30 to hand over the materials to the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee's need for disclosure of the materials "is greater than the need for continued secrecy," the judge said.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chris Reese)

