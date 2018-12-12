U.S. judge delays plea deal hearing for accused Russian agent Butina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday postponed a plea agreement hearing for accused Russian agent Maria Butina by one day, until Thursday.

Butina, accused by U.S. prosecutors of acting as a Russian agent to infiltrate the powerful National Rifle Association lobby group and influence American policy towards Moscow, was expected to plea guilty. Butina pleaded not guilty after being charged in July with acting as an agent of Russia's government and conspiracy to take actions on behalf of Moscow.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.