World Reuters May 26, 2018 02:05:54 IST

U.S. judge declines to dismiss ex-Trump aide's money laundering, other charges

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort lost a bid on Friday to have certain criminal charges by a U.S. special counsel dismissed, including one count that he conspired to launder money.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Manafort's case in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said in a ruling that she will not dismiss charges against Manafort related to money laundering or false statements concerning whether he was required to register as a foreign agent for the then pro-Russia Ukrainian government.

However, she said the arguments his attorneys made for why they should be dismissed can be re-examined later during his criminal trial later this year.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Grant McCool)

Updated Date: May 26, 2018 02:05 AM

