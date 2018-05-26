U.S. judge declines to dismiss ex-Trump aide's false statement charges

(Corrects headline and text to say judge declines to dismiss counts on false statements and did not yet rule on money laundering charge)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort lost a bid on Friday to have certain criminal charges filed against him by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller dismissed.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Manafort's case in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said in a ruling that she will not dismiss charges against Manafort related to false statements concerning whether he was required to register as a foreign agent for the then pro-Russia Ukrainian government.

However, she said the arguments his attorneys made for why they should be dismissed can be re-examined later during his criminal trial later this year.

