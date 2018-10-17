U.S. issues new Iran sanctions targeting Bank Mellat, other companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday announced fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting Bank Mellat and Mehr Eqtesad Bank.

The United States is also imposing sanctions on Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, Esfehan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company, and other companies linked to investment, commodities and engineering, according to an announcement on Treasury's website.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

