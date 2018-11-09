U.S. issues fresh Russia-related sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Ukrainians, one Russian and nine entities in Ukraine and Russia, partly for actions related to Moscow's annexation of Crimea, the U.S. Treasury said.

One of the entities sanctioned - the Limited Liability Company Southern Project - was linked to Bank Rossiya and Russian businessman Yuri Kovulchuk, the Treasury said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

