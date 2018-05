WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Venezuelans and 20 entities for narcotics trafficking activity.

Of the newly sanctioned entities, 16 were based in Venezuela and four in Panama, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.