WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on two individuals and five entities linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said on its website.

The individuals are Mohammad Bazzi and Abdallah Safi-al-din, according to the website.

