U.S. House will hold off on vote to authorise impeachment probe - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the House of Representatives does not plan at this time to hold a full vote of the body to authorise an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

“There is no requirement that we have a vote and so at this time we will not be having a vote," Pelosi said at a press conference.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwall; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

