U.S. House votes to set aside impeachment resolution against Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to table an impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump, effectively killing the measure for now but not burying the issue that has divided Democrats.

The resolution's sponsor, Democratic Representative Al Green, was seeking to capitalise on growing criticism of Trump after the president's recent attacks on minority congresswomen.

The House voted 332 to 95 to set aside the measure.

Green had failed twice before to get an impeachment resolution passed, but Wednesday marked the first time the full House had addressed the matter since Democrats took the majority earlier this year.

