U.S. House votes to block Trump's border emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to revoke Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the border with Mexico, handing the president a stinging rebuke on his signature issue.

In a 245-182 vote, the Democratic-majority House rejected Trump's assertion that he could use money for the wall that Congress had appropriated for other purposes. The bill now moves to the Republican-run Senate, where it also could pass, given some Republicans' concerns about the president's actions.

But Trump has vowed to veto the measure if it reaches his desk, and a veto override, which requires a two-thirds majority of both chambers, is seen as unlikely.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)

