U.S. House to 'reluctantly' back Senate border aid bill - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday gave up on an effort to add additional migrant protections to a Senate-passed border aid bill, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying it was urgent to secure the funds the legislation would provide.

"At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available," Pelosi said in a statement. "In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill."

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

